AAP Leader Blames Shinde Government for Siddiqui's Murder

AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticized the Shinde government for inadequate security following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Despite having Y-category security, Siddiqui was shot in Mumbai. Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal emphasized the need for thorough police investigation amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:22 IST
Aam Aadmi party leader Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern rebuke of the Maharashtra administration, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has pointed fingers at the Shinde government, holding them accountable for the tragic murder of Baba Siddiqui. According to hospital reports, Siddiqui was fatally shot in the chest on Saturday, prompting Singh to decry the state's security failures.

Singh emphasized the persistent presence of crime in states with Bharatiya Janata Party leadership, drawing parallels to the law and order situation in Delhi. He expressed his belief that the people of Maharashtra would hold the government responsible for such lapses, especially considering Siddiqui's Y-category security status.

In parallel, Chhagan Bhujbal, a minister in the Maharashtra government, emphasized that police duties extend beyond providing security to proactive threat investigation. He noted the awareness of threats received by Siddiqui and advocated for swift police action. Meanwhile, police have already initiated a murder investigation, registering a case under various legal sections at Nirmal Nagar Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

