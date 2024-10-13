Left Menu

India Boosts Tactical Missile Testing with New Andhra Pradesh Facility

The Indian government has approved a new missile testing range in Andhra Pradesh to facilitate the development of tactical missile systems, including surface-to-air and anti-tank missiles. The Cabinet Committee on Security also cleared proposals for Predator drones from the US and nuclear submarine construction for the Indian Navy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:08 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the establishment of a new missiles testing range in Nagayalanka, Andhra Pradesh, enhancing India's missile development capabilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the committee in granting the approval, amid ongoing advancements by Indian defence researchers in tactical missile systems.

The new facility will serve as a crucial site for testing a variety of missile systems, including surface-to-air and anti-tank missiles. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will oversee the tests, as part of their broader mission to innovate within the tactical weapons sector. The CCS meeting also sanctioned large-scale procurement initiatives for the Indian armed forces, including 31 Predator drones from the US.

Significantly, the approval extends to the construction of two nuclear submarines under Project ATV, aiming to enhance the strategic capabilities of the Indian Navy. The DRDO, pivotal to this development, is advancing multiple armament systems such as Very Short Range Air Defence Systems and man-portable anti-tank guided missiles. Additionally, infrastructure projects, including those enhancing space-based capabilities, received the green light.

(With inputs from agencies.)

