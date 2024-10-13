Pune Arrest in NCP Leader Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai police announced the arrest of a suspect in Pune related to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The suspect, Pravin Lonkar, aged 28, is the brother of Shubham Lonkar, who is accused of orchestrating the assassination with Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam.

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot in the chest and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Despite urgent medical intervention, Siddique could not be revived, as confirmed by Dr. Jalil Parkar of the hospital.

In a separate development, Mumbai's Esplanade Court ordered Gurmail Singh, another accused, to be held in police custody until October 21. Meanwhile, police identified a new suspect, Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, as investigations intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)