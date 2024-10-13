Left Menu

Pune Arrest in NCP Leader Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai police have arrested a suspect in Pune linked to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar, brother of co-conspirator Shubham Lonkar. The investigation continues with more suspects, including Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, emerging in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:18 IST
Pune Arrest in NCP Leader Baba Siddique Murder Case
Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police announced the arrest of a suspect in Pune related to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The suspect, Pravin Lonkar, aged 28, is the brother of Shubham Lonkar, who is accused of orchestrating the assassination with Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam.

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot in the chest and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Despite urgent medical intervention, Siddique could not be revived, as confirmed by Dr. Jalil Parkar of the hospital.

In a separate development, Mumbai's Esplanade Court ordered Gurmail Singh, another accused, to be held in police custody until October 21. Meanwhile, police identified a new suspect, Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, as investigations intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024