Left Menu

BSF Meghalaya Foils Cattle Smuggling Attempt at International Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) of Meghalaya successfully prevented a cattle smuggling operation at the International Border, rescuing 27 oxen and buffaloes intended for Bangladesh. The vigilant efforts of the 4th Battalion troops resulted in the seizure, ensuring the livestock's safe transfer to local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:24 IST
BSF Meghalaya Foils Cattle Smuggling Attempt at International Border
BSF Meghalaya foils cattle smuggling attempts. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) of Meghalaya successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle cattle across the International Border on Sunday, according to an official press release. A total of 27 cattle, primarily oxen and buffaloes, were rescued by BSF personnel as part of their ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities along the border.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops from the 4th Battalion carried out a series of operations targeting potential smuggling routes near the border. These missions led to the discovery of 27 cattle concealed in a jungle area, which were intended for illegal transport into Bangladesh, the BSF reported.

In a post on X, BSF Meghalaya reiterated its commitment to combating cattle smuggling. The 27 seized cattle have been handed over to the appropriate police authorities for further investigation and necessary action. This incident underscores the importance of heightened vigilance in these vulnerable regions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024