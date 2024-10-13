BSF Meghalaya Foils Cattle Smuggling Attempt at International Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) of Meghalaya successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle cattle across the International Border on Sunday, according to an official press release. A total of 27 cattle, primarily oxen and buffaloes, were rescued by BSF personnel as part of their ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities along the border.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops from the 4th Battalion carried out a series of operations targeting potential smuggling routes near the border. These missions led to the discovery of 27 cattle concealed in a jungle area, which were intended for illegal transport into Bangladesh, the BSF reported.

In a post on X, BSF Meghalaya reiterated its commitment to combating cattle smuggling. The 27 seized cattle have been handed over to the appropriate police authorities for further investigation and necessary action. This incident underscores the importance of heightened vigilance in these vulnerable regions. (ANI)

