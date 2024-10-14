Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Firecracker Racket
In a strategic operation, Delhi Police arrested three individuals and seized over 1,300 kg of illegal firecrackers from two locations in the capital. The crackdown aimed at dismantling the supply chain involved multiple raids, with legal actions initiated under relevant explosives regulation laws.
Efforts to clamping down on illegal activities intensified as three men were apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with the trade of banned firecrackers. A significant cache, totaling over 1,300 kilograms, was seized during operations across two locations in the bustling metropolis.
The crime branch, acting on precise intelligence inputs, targeted the supply chain funneling illegal firecrackers into the city. During their sweep, they discovered 1,323 kilograms of contraband stored across two godowns. Arrests include the godown owner and the driver responsible for distribution within the Delhi-NCR area. Offenses are registered under the Explosive Act-1884.
This bust traces back to a tip-off about covert firecracker dealings in Village Baprola, Outer Delhi, implicating Manoj Kumar as the mastermind behind this illicit trade. Following the trail led to a successful raid at Baprola, capturing the key players, including the driver, Sanjay Atri. Continued interrogation exposed further distribution points leading to another raid at a godown on Main Majri Road, secured with the arrest of owner Vipin Kumar.
The large-scale crackdown comes as part of Delhi's stringent measures against firecracker use to combat air pollution, with current regulations enforcing a full ban on firecrackers until January 1, 2025. An earlier incident in September had led to another arrest for smuggling fireworks into the city.
