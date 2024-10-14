SP Leader Criticizes BJP Over UP Law and Order After Bahraich Clash

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand has fiercely criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of law and order following a violent incident in Bahraich during Durga Puja celebrations. Hashan Chaand told ANI that the state's administration failed to protect citizens and called for improvements in maintaining public safety.

Chaand highlighted that the incident in Bahraich exposed significant lapses in the police and intelligence services' response, mentioning similar tensions in Ghaziabad. He emphasized the government's responsibility to ensure the safety and security of its people, allowing them to celebrate festivals peacefully.

The clash in Bahraich resulted in one death and several injuries when communities clashed during the Durga idol immersion procession near a Muslim area. Police are investigating the matter, with 30 individuals taken into custody and the search for the main accused underway. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed that those responsible will face strict action, reinforcing a commitment to maintaining order and ensuring safe festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)