SP Leader Criticizes BJP Over UP Law and Order After Bahraich Clash

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand criticized the BJP government's handling of law and order in Uttar Pradesh after a violent clash during a Durga Puja procession in Bahraich. One person was killed, sparking debates on police and administration effectiveness. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised stern action against perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:30 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand has fiercely criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of law and order following a violent incident in Bahraich during Durga Puja celebrations. Hashan Chaand told ANI that the state's administration failed to protect citizens and called for improvements in maintaining public safety.

Chaand highlighted that the incident in Bahraich exposed significant lapses in the police and intelligence services' response, mentioning similar tensions in Ghaziabad. He emphasized the government's responsibility to ensure the safety and security of its people, allowing them to celebrate festivals peacefully.

The clash in Bahraich resulted in one death and several injuries when communities clashed during the Durga idol immersion procession near a Muslim area. Police are investigating the matter, with 30 individuals taken into custody and the search for the main accused underway. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed that those responsible will face strict action, reinforcing a commitment to maintaining order and ensuring safe festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

