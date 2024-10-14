Supreme Court Rejects Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust's Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's revocation of its land lease for Jauhar University in Rampur. The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, refused to entertain the petition, stating, "We will not entertain the petition."

Amidst concerns raised by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal about the future of 300 students, the court left it to the UP government to find alternate accommodations for them. The Trust's appeal aimed to challenge an Allahabad High Court ruling that upheld the state government's decision.

Back in January 2023, the Yogi government had revoked the 33-year lease originally granted in 2005 under Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The High Court criticized the lease as an abuse of power, citing overlooked procedures and financial irregularities as reasons for its cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)