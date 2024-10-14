CAQM Intensifies Action to Combat Air Pollution in North India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has intensified meetings with state governments to tackle air quality issues. Collaborations include Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, focusing on stubble burning and polluting vehicles. An action plan with regular reviews has been developed to strengthen enforcement.

With air pollution deteriorating, CAQM has empowered district authorities to act against non-complying officials. This involves taking legal actions against those failing to enforce stubble burning restrictions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In a bid to curb air pollution, central teams have been dispatched to hotspots in Punjab and Haryana. A dedicated monitoring cell has been established in Chandigarh, ensuring coordinated efforts to manage stubble burning. Despite criticism from the Supreme Court for inaction, CAQM urges state vigilance to control pollution during harvest season.

(With inputs from agencies.)