Sri Lankan Government Reconsiders Adani Wind Power Deal
Sri Lanka's new government, led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, plans to reassess the Adani Group's wind power project agreement, initially approved by the previous government. Concerns over sovereignty and lack of transparency have prompted this review, with potential implications following the November 14 parliamentary election.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's new administration, headed by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, announced on Monday it will reevaluate the prior government's approval of the Adani Group's wind power project.
A Supreme Court bench was informed that this decision emerged from a Cabinet meeting on October 7, reflecting the government's reassessment intentions.
The final verdict will be conveyed after the new Cabinet is established, post-November 14 parliamentary elections, amid claims of energy sovereignty threats and transparency issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
