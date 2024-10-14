Sri Lankan Government Reconsiders Adani Wind Power Deal

Sri Lanka's new administration, headed by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, announced on Monday it will reevaluate the prior government's approval of the Adani Group's wind power project.

A Supreme Court bench was informed that this decision emerged from a Cabinet meeting on October 7, reflecting the government's reassessment intentions.

The final verdict will be conveyed after the new Cabinet is established, post-November 14 parliamentary elections, amid claims of energy sovereignty threats and transparency issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)