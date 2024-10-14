Left Menu

Empowering Women: AIIMS Hosts Self-Defence Training

AIIMS New Delhi, in partnership with SPUWAC and Delhi Police, organized a self-defence training session for women faculty, residents, students, and staff. The initiative aims to enhance women's safety and empower participants through multiple training batches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:24 IST
Self Defence Training session at AIIMS (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to enhance women's safety, AIIMS New Delhi held a self-defence training session in collaboration with the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) and Delhi Police. The initiative targeted female faculty, residents, students, and staff to empower them with essential safety skills.

Dr. Nirupam Madaan, Medical Superintendent, and Renu Lata, Assistant Commissioner of Police, led the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp and inspiring attendees with their motivational speeches. Their presence underscored the importance of such training in contemporary society.

To maximize outreach, the training is structured into multiple batches, each accommodating 100 participants. This strategy ensures a broad impact across the institution, potentially benefiting every woman associated with AIIMS. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

