Supreme Court Issues Notice on Stipend Plea for Foreign Medical Graduates

The Supreme Court took significant action on Monday by issuing a notice concerning a plea demanding stipends for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) from select colleges in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The petition, which highlights discrimination in stipend allocation, was considered by a bench consisting of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra.

The plea, orchestrated by the Association of Doctors and Medical Students and individual FMGs, argues that the lack of stipends infringes on the fundamental rights of these graduates. Advocate Tanvi Dubey, representing the FMGs, emphasized that some colleges do provide stipends, raising concerns about unequal treatment.

The petitioners stress the importance of equity between Indian and foreign medical graduates, insisting that stipend discrimination must end. The Supreme Court's decision to issue a notice aligns these petitions with existing matters regarding FMG stipends awaiting adjudication. (ANI)

