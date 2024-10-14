Peace Talks in Manipur: A Hopeful Step Towards Resolution

The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated peace talks in Delhi scheduled for October 15, aimed at addressing the ongoing violence in Manipur, which began in May of last year. The meeting will bring together representatives from the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities, marking the first direct discussions among them since the conflict erupted.

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh expressed his support for the talks, hoping they would yield positive results for the people of the state. Official sources indicate that the discussions are aimed at finding sustainable solutions to the crisis and restoring peace in the troubled region.

Manipur Minister Awangbow Newmai, who has arrived in Delhi for the talks, reported an improving situation in the state. While the agenda for the meeting remains undisclosed, the involvement of key leaders from the three communities signifies the Centre's commitment to fostering peace through dialogue and reconciliation.

