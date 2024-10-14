Left Menu

Second Accused Arrested in Pune Gang Rape Case

A second suspect connected to the Pune gang rape case has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. The case involves the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old in Bopdev Ghat. Pune's Crime Branch is leading the investigation, and local leaders demand stricter action on women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A suspect in the Pune gang rape case has been apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, marking the second arrest in this high-profile investigation, as confirmed by police on Monday.

Sketches of two suspects were disseminated by Pune Police last week following the reported gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in the Bopdev Ghat area. The alleged incident occurred on the night of October 3, while the victim was with a friend, at approximately 11 PM.

The incident was reported to authorities by 5 AM on Friday. A rigorous search operation is ongoing, with 10 teams from the Crime Branch and Detective Branch dedicated to locating and apprehending the suspects, according to Pune Joint Commissioner of Police, Ranjan Kumar Sharma. The incident has sparked outrage, with NCP-SCP president Supriya Sule questioning the effectiveness of the state's efforts to protect women, urging immediate action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

