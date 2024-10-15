Left Menu

Jharkhand Advocates for ST Status for Assam's Tea Tribes

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has urged Assam to grant Scheduled Tribe status to tea tribes of Jharkhand origin, marginalized despite significant economic contributions. The Jharkhand government has formed a committee to study their plight, aiming to address socio-economic deprivation and cultural preservation issues through welfare measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-10-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 09:31 IST
Jharkhand Advocates for ST Status for Assam's Tea Tribes
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the marginalization of tea tribes in Assam, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has initiated efforts to secure Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition for them. This move comes shortly after he highlighted their plight to Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing their substantial contributions to the economy.

The Jharkhand government has established a committee to delve into the issues faced by these tribals, particularly those originating from Jharkhand. The committee's findings are expected to pave the way for potential welfare measures aimed at resolving their socio-economic challenges.

Despite being recognized as STs in other states, Assam classifies these tribes as Other Backward Classes (OBCs), thereby limiting their access to central government benefits. Soren emphasizes the need for immediate action to rectify these historical injustices and promote social equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024