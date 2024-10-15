Jharkhand Advocates for ST Status for Assam's Tea Tribes

In a bid to tackle the marginalization of tea tribes in Assam, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has initiated efforts to secure Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition for them. This move comes shortly after he highlighted their plight to Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing their substantial contributions to the economy.

The Jharkhand government has established a committee to delve into the issues faced by these tribals, particularly those originating from Jharkhand. The committee's findings are expected to pave the way for potential welfare measures aimed at resolving their socio-economic challenges.

Despite being recognized as STs in other states, Assam classifies these tribes as Other Backward Classes (OBCs), thereby limiting their access to central government benefits. Soren emphasizes the need for immediate action to rectify these historical injustices and promote social equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)