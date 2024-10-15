Left Menu

Italy's Strategic Loan Shield for Ukraine

Italy is moving forward with a plan to provide Ukraine with a loan backed by Russian assets frozen in the EU. This follows a G7 agreement to use interest from these blocked funds as a financial source. The initiative reflects a significant achievement for the Italian G7 Presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:56 IST
Italy's Strategic Loan Shield for Ukraine
Giorgia Meloni Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy is advancing its plans to offer a loan to Ukraine, supported by Russian assets currently frozen within the European Union, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Tuesday.

In a landmark move during the G7 summit in southern Italy this June, member nations agreed to extend loans to Ukraine underpinned by the interest accrued from these blocked Russian funds.

Meloni emphasized the importance of this endeavor, stating that "we will continue working to implement the loan agreement backed by interest from frozen Russian assets in Europe," highlighting the achievement secured by Italy's G7 leadership ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on October 17-18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024