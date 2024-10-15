GreenReturns Summit 2024: Pioneering India's Green Economy
The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) will host the GreenReturns Summit 2024 in New Delhi. The event aims to address India's climate financing gap by linking global capital to sustainable projects. Scheduled for December 2-3, it will feature the Green Pop-up Village showcasing innovative green practices.
The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is set to convene the GreenReturns Summit 2024, a crucial event targeting India's climate change initiatives. Taking place in New Delhi on December 2-3, the summit seeks to bridge the substantial climate financing gap.
Prominent institutional investors, alongside Indian leaders, will converge to foster strategic discussions on channeling global capital into climate-resilient projects. The summit is organized to highlight innovative financial methods, like blended finance, offering a pivotal platform for advancing India's leadership on the global climate stage.
Featuring the Green Pop-up Village, the summit will display India's leading companies and startups, promoting their sustainable practices. As India works towards its net-zero target by 2070, the event serves as a vital initiative to attract the necessary investments for a sustainable future.
