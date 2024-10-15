GreenReturns Summit 2024: Pioneering India's Green Economy

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is set to convene the GreenReturns Summit 2024, a crucial event targeting India's climate change initiatives. Taking place in New Delhi on December 2-3, the summit seeks to bridge the substantial climate financing gap.

Prominent institutional investors, alongside Indian leaders, will converge to foster strategic discussions on channeling global capital into climate-resilient projects. The summit is organized to highlight innovative financial methods, like blended finance, offering a pivotal platform for advancing India's leadership on the global climate stage.

Featuring the Green Pop-up Village, the summit will display India's leading companies and startups, promoting their sustainable practices. As India works towards its net-zero target by 2070, the event serves as a vital initiative to attract the necessary investments for a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)