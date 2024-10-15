Left Menu

Capital Group's Strategic Divestment in Mastek

Capital Group divested a 1.7% stake in IT firm Mastek for over Rs 148 crore on Tuesday. The move reduced Capital Group's holding in Mastek from 7.94% to 6.24%. Following the sale, Mastek’s share prices increased by 4.65% on the BSE, closing at Rs 2,904.25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:36 IST
Capital Group's Strategic Divestment in Mastek
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, financial services company Capital Group made headlines by divesting a 1.7% stake in the IT firm Mastek. The transaction was executed through Capital Group's subsidiary, SmallCap World Fund Inc, which offloaded 5.30 lakh shares for over Rs 148 crore in an open market trade.

With this sale, Capital Group's shares in Mastek dropped from 7.94% to 6.24%. The shares fetched an average price of Rs 2,801.68 each, bringing the total value of the transaction to Rs 148.49 crore. Aalidhra Textool Engineers also bought a significant portion, acquiring 2 lakh shares at Rs 2,800.81 each, amounting to Rs 56.01 crore.

The impact of these transactions was reflected in Mastek's share price, which rose by 4.65% to close at Rs 2,904.25 on the BSE. While Aalidhra Textool Engineers were identified as major buyers, details of other buyers remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024