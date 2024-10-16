Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Confident in INDIA Alliance's Bid Against BJP

Tejashwi Yadav, ex-Deputy CM of Bihar, voiced confidence in the INDIA alliance to win upcoming elections and oust BJP from power in Jharkhand. The Election Commission announced assembly polls for Jharkhand and Maharashtra, alongside by-elections in Bihar, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra scheduled for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:43 IST
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has expressed strong confidence in the INDIA alliance's strategy to secure electoral victories and diminish BJP's influence, particularly targeting Jharkhand in the forthcoming elections. Speaking to reporters, Yadav emphasized the alliance's commitment to winning all upcoming contests.

The Election Commission's announcement has set the stage for political showdowns, with assembly polls in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20, and Maharashtra on November 20. The INDIA alliance is especially focused on collaborating to dispute seats and claim victories, Yadav indicated.

A broader electoral picture unfolds with the declaration of by-elections across multiple states, including bypolls in Bihar, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra. These elections will test the resilience and strategic acumen of political alignments, with all vote counts slated for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

