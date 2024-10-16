Left Menu

Political Turmoil as Key Congress Leader Joins NCP; Pune Unit Resignations Shakeup

Javed Shroff, Mumbai Congress Secretary, defected to Ajit Pawar's NCP ahead of Maharashtra elections. In contrast, NCP's Pune unit saw mass resignations over Deepak Mankar's denied MLC post. Amid political shifts, Maharashtra elections approach, setting a tense stage for parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:48 IST
Political Turmoil as Key Congress Leader Joins NCP; Pune Unit Resignations Shakeup
Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare, Javed Shroff and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. (Photo source: NCP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Javed Shroff, the General Secretary of Mumbai Congress, has joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) just ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra. The switch was made official during a ceremony attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare.

There was a contrasting scene within the NCP as over 600 officials and workers from its Pune city unit tendered their resignations. The mass exit was triggered by the denial of an MLC post to Pune City President Deepak Mankar, a move attributed to the governor's decision, and seen as a major setback for the party.

The departing members emphasized their dissatisfaction, presenting Ajit Pawar with a memorandum, underscoring Mankar's contributions and expressing their broken trust. Despite resigning, the officials pledged continued loyalty to the party, hoping for eventual justice from their leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024