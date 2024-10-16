Inferno Ravages Kishtwar Village: Leaders Rally for Recovery

A major fire erupted in Mulwarwan village, Kishtwar, Jammu Kashmir, on Tuesday afternoon, damaging 68 houses. Local residents sought assistance after the blaze obliterated their homes.

'It is a very difficult situation. Everything has been burnt. The government should help,' said a distressed family member. Another resident recounted the incident's timing and the community's struggle, 'After 2 o'clock yesterday, this happened. We spent the night under the open sky; some have taken shelter in fields. The district administration has started providing tents.'

Relocation efforts are underway, with temporary shelters and essential supplies such as food, clothing, and medical aid being distributed. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, confirmed, 'After receiving calls, we dispatched disaster management teams. Initially, we knew of 40 affected houses, but today confirmed 68. Relief and rehabilitation are our priorities.'

The rehabilitation initiative seeks to deliver immediate support and long-term solutions for the displaced. Financial assistance and enhanced security measures are being provided to ensure community safety and recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)