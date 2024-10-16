India Honors NSG Heroes on 40th Raising Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders celebrated the 40th NSG Raising Day, lauding the National Security Guard for their bravery and dedication. The NSG, a specialized anti-terrorism unit established in 1986, continues to play a crucial role in ensuring national security and responding to threats across the country.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel on their 40th Raising Day, commending their steadfast dedication and bravery in safeguarding the nation. 'On this NSG Raising Day, India salutes all NSG members for their unwavering dedication, courage, and determination,' Modi stated on X, acknowledging their commendable commitment to national protection.
Echoing these sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X, applauding the NSG personnel and their families for their resolute service. 'On the NSG Raising Day, I express my warm wishes to @nsgblackcats personnel and their families. The NSG's adherence to their motto of 'Sarvatra Sarvottam Suraksha' ensures that national security remains robust with their expertise in rapid response and precision operations,' Shah remarked, saluting the sacrifices of NSG's bravehearts.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP leader Anurag Thakur joined in the commendations on X, honoring the NSG's commitment and valor. 'On the 40th Raising Day of the NSG, we recognize their unwavering spirit and dedication to national security,' Gadkari posted. Thakur also praised the NSG's bravery and excellence in maintaining safety across India, hailing the sacrifices made for the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
