Samsung Workers End 38-Day Strike After Conciliation Success

The 38-day strike by workers at Samsung Electronics in India has come to an end as employees agree to return to work after successful negotiations. Demands, including wage hikes and union recognition, were at the forefront of the protest.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) played a key role in the discussions, with General Secretary A Soundararajan emphasizing the need for management to refrain from retaliatory actions. At a recent meeting in the Secretariat, government officials and CITU representatives reached a Memorandum of Understanding with company administration.

The Tamil Nadu government, in conjunction with multiple ministers and departments, helped facilitate an amicable resolution. Samsung management agreed to several worker welfare measures. As workers resume their duties, a commitment to cooperation and legal adherence has been reiterated by all parties involved.

