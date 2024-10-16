Boost for Farmers: PM-AASHA Gets Rs 35,000 Crore Approval

The Indian government announced a substantial financial boost of Rs 35,000 crore for the PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) on Wednesday, aiming to secure remunerative prices for farmers and stabilize market rates for consumers.

This decision emerged from the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as disclosed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The scheme aims to protect farmers from distress sales, particularly during peak harvesting periods.

Furthermore, the PM-AASHA initiative seeks to foster self-sufficiency in the production of key pulses, oilseeds, and other crucial agri-horticulture commodities. It endeavors to enhance farmers' incomes while safeguarding the interests of consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)