Left Menu

Boost for Farmers: PM-AASHA Gets Rs 35,000 Crore Approval

The Indian government has approved Rs 35,000 crore for the PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) to ensure farmers receive fair prices and stabilize market costs. Announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this initiative aims at preventing distress sales and promoting self-sufficiency in essential agricultural commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:22 IST
Boost for Farmers: PM-AASHA Gets Rs 35,000 Crore Approval
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government announced a substantial financial boost of Rs 35,000 crore for the PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) on Wednesday, aiming to secure remunerative prices for farmers and stabilize market rates for consumers.

This decision emerged from the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as disclosed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The scheme aims to protect farmers from distress sales, particularly during peak harvesting periods.

Furthermore, the PM-AASHA initiative seeks to foster self-sufficiency in the production of key pulses, oilseeds, and other crucial agri-horticulture commodities. It endeavors to enhance farmers' incomes while safeguarding the interests of consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024