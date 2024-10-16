South Indian Bank's Profit Surge: A Stock Market Highlight
South Indian Bank's shares soared by 6.5% following an 18% rise in profits to Rs 325 crore in Q2 ending September 2024. Total income also increased, while both gross and net NPAs fell, demonstrating improved financial health and boosting investor confidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
South Indian Bank witnessed a remarkable leap in its stock value, climbing 6.5% as the lender reported an 18% profit hike to Rs 325 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
On the BSE, the stock ended at Rs 25.51, after reaching a peak of Rs 25.65 earlier in the session. Similarly, on the NSE, shares increased to Rs 25.46.
The bank's financial strength improved with a reduction in Non-Performing Assets, signaling positive investor sentiment reflected in the increased share price.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi's Q2 2024 Economic Surge Driven by Non-Oil Sectors
Dabur India Ltd's Q2 Profitability Impacted by Adverse Weather Conditions and Distributor Inventory Correction
Hindustan Zinc Boosts Mined Metal Production in FY25 Q2
Godrej Properties Achieves Record Breaking Sales in Q2 FY25
Debacle at Davos: Maharashtra's Unpaid Dues Stir Controversy