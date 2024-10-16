South Indian Bank's Profit Surge: A Stock Market Highlight

South Indian Bank witnessed a remarkable leap in its stock value, climbing 6.5% as the lender reported an 18% profit hike to Rs 325 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

On the BSE, the stock ended at Rs 25.51, after reaching a peak of Rs 25.65 earlier in the session. Similarly, on the NSE, shares increased to Rs 25.46.

The bank's financial strength improved with a reduction in Non-Performing Assets, signaling positive investor sentiment reflected in the increased share price.

(With inputs from agencies.)