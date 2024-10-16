Parliament Controversy: Ajmal's Waqf Property Claims Ignite Political Tensions

In a startling assertion, AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal alleged on Wednesday that key landmarks in India's capital, including the Parliament building, are erected on Waqf property. Ajmal's remarks have sparked a political controversy, drawing attention to Waqf property claims extending to Vasant Vihar and even the airport.

Amid these claims, opposition MPs have expressed their dissatisfaction with the proceedings of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, they accused Chairperson Jagdambika Pal of conducting meetings in a biased manner, undermining parliamentary norms.

The opposition's grievances, particularly concerning the involvement of Anwar Manippady and the alleged bias against Karnataka Congress leaders, underlined accusations of undue partisanship. The MPs have urged for an intervention to uphold democratic values within the committee, while escalating tensions led to walkouts, further intensifying the political stalemate.

