Left Menu

Sebi to Auction Rose Valley Properties to Reimburse Defrauded Investors

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to auction 27 properties of the Rose Valley group on November 25. The initiative aims to recover funds raised through illegal schemes. The properties include various real estate assets located in West Bengal and Bihar, valued at Rs 63.26 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:23 IST
Sebi to Auction Rose Valley Properties to Reimburse Defrauded Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced the auction of 27 properties belonging to the Rose Valley group of companies on November 25. This move is part of efforts to recuperate money collected from the public via illegal schemes.

The assets consist of flats, buildings, land parcels, and hotels situated in West Bengal and Bihar, with a total reserve price set at Rs 63.26 crore, according to Sebi's notice. The electronic auction will be conducted between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Assisting Sebi in the property sale are Quikr Realty, and C1 India, the appointed e-auction service provider. Funds from this sale will be used to compensate investors, following a Calcutta High Court order. The auction allows bidders from both within and outside India, but no third-party representatives are permitted, Sebi noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024