Uganda's Coffee Export Bonanza: A 53.8% Surge in September
Uganda's coffee exports increased by 53.8% in September due to rising global prices, despite a 7.7% drop in shipment quantity. The nation, Africa's largest coffee exporter, earned $144.7 million, with gold and coffee remaining top foreign exchange earners. Dry conditions in Brazil and Vietnam affected yields.
Uganda's coffee export industry experienced a significant boost in September, surging by 53.8% compared to the same month last year, according to a report by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA). The increase in value is attributed to a rise in global coffee prices, which has benefited Africa's top exporter of the commodity.
In total, Uganda shipped 532,212 60-kilogram bags of coffee, generating $144.7 million in revenue. This marks a considerable improvement from the same period last year. Despite this financial gain, the quantity of coffee shipped was down by 7.7%, a decline blamed on poor flowering conditions during the early stages of crop development.
Coffee, alongside gold, remains a crucial export for Uganda, contributing significantly to the country's foreign exchange earnings. The UCDA noted that adverse weather conditions in coffee-producing giants Brazil and Vietnam have led to a decrease in crop yields, further driving up global prices.
