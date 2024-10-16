Uganda's Coffee Export Bonanza: A 53.8% Surge in September

Uganda's coffee export industry experienced a significant boost in September, surging by 53.8% compared to the same month last year, according to a report by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA). The increase in value is attributed to a rise in global coffee prices, which has benefited Africa's top exporter of the commodity.

In total, Uganda shipped 532,212 60-kilogram bags of coffee, generating $144.7 million in revenue. This marks a considerable improvement from the same period last year. Despite this financial gain, the quantity of coffee shipped was down by 7.7%, a decline blamed on poor flowering conditions during the early stages of crop development.

Coffee, alongside gold, remains a crucial export for Uganda, contributing significantly to the country's foreign exchange earnings. The UCDA noted that adverse weather conditions in coffee-producing giants Brazil and Vietnam have led to a decrease in crop yields, further driving up global prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)