Assam Governor Extends Warm Wishes for Kati Bihu Celebration

In an affable gesture, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended his warmest greetings to the citizens of Assam on the auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu. Acharya underscored the festival's deep-rooted significance in the predominantly agrarian state, where the majority of the populace relies heavily on agriculture for sustenance.

Highlighting traditional practices, he mentioned the lighting of 'Akash Bonti'—a sacred lamp placed in the fields. This tradition is believed to ward off pests, nurturing the hope for bountiful harvests among the farming community. His statement shone a light on how these practices are intertwined with the cultural fabric of Assam.

Furthermore, Acharya pointed out the symbolic lighting of earthen lamps in front of the Tulsi plant, an act that resonates deeply with the spiritual heritage of the region. By urging the people to celebrate the Bihu festival, the Governor aimed to inspire a sense of pride in the rich cultural history and legacy of Assamese society.

