Ex-MLA Challenges Disqualification Over Alleged BJP Switch

Former AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar has challenged his disqualification from the Delhi Legislative Assembly in the Delhi High Court. The disqualification, announced by the speaker on September 24, has been reported amid claims that Tanwar has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The legal petition, filed through Advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, will be heard by Justice Sanjeev Narula on October 18. Tanwar contests the order, calling it hasty and lacking a personal hearing, seeking its dismissal.

Tanwar, a two-term MLA for the Chhatarpur constituency, denies all allegations against him, claiming medical reasons prevented his attendance at key hearings. Despite submitting medical prescriptions showing he was unwell, the speaker reportedly ignored his pleas for an adjournment before disqualifying him.

