Left Menu

Inferno at La Salina: Blaze Extinguished After 24-Hour Battle

A significant fire erupted at La Salina oil terminal in Venezuela, operated by PDVSA, during a storm and lasted over 24 hours. The incident resulted in minor injuries to 24 employees and nearby residents. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze, preventing further damage to adjacent facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 01:37 IST
Inferno at La Salina: Blaze Extinguished After 24-Hour Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A massive fire broke out at Venezuela's La Salina oil terminal, operated by state-owned PDVSA, on Tuesday. The blaze was sparked during a storm and raged for more than 24 hours before being fully extinguished on Wednesday, authorities reported.

The fire sent large balls of flame into the air, producing dense plumes of black smoke and hot steam. This led to injuries for 24 employees and neighboring residents. Video evidence showed two explosions that compromised the tank's structure. The firefighters and the interior ministry confirmed the fire's containment, leaving the area scorched and coated with foam.

Cabimas fire chief Mufid Houmeidan confirmed the fire's cessation, indicating ongoing cooling efforts for the affected tank. PDVSA also verified the incident at tank 75012, emphasizing their success in preventing the fire from spreading to other storage areas. Notably, the neighboring Bajo Grande oil-exporting terminal remained untouched. PDVSA's infrastructure, frequently plagued by fires and outages, often disrupts operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024