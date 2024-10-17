Inferno at La Salina: Blaze Extinguished After 24-Hour Battle

A massive fire broke out at Venezuela's La Salina oil terminal, operated by state-owned PDVSA, on Tuesday. The blaze was sparked during a storm and raged for more than 24 hours before being fully extinguished on Wednesday, authorities reported.

The fire sent large balls of flame into the air, producing dense plumes of black smoke and hot steam. This led to injuries for 24 employees and neighboring residents. Video evidence showed two explosions that compromised the tank's structure. The firefighters and the interior ministry confirmed the fire's containment, leaving the area scorched and coated with foam.

Cabimas fire chief Mufid Houmeidan confirmed the fire's cessation, indicating ongoing cooling efforts for the affected tank. PDVSA also verified the incident at tank 75012, emphasizing their success in preventing the fire from spreading to other storage areas. Notably, the neighboring Bajo Grande oil-exporting terminal remained untouched. PDVSA's infrastructure, frequently plagued by fires and outages, often disrupts operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)