Peru's Copper Output Hits High Note in August
Peru's copper production surged by 10.7% in August, reaching 246,568 metric tons. Despite this increase, overall production for January to August registered a slight dip of 0.7% compared to the previous year, according to data from the energy and mining ministry.
- Country:
- Peru
Peru's copper industry experienced a notable boost in August, recording a 10.7% increase in output compared to the same month last year. Official data from the nation's energy and mining ministry reported that production reached 246,568 metric tons for the month.
Despite this surge in August, the cumulative production of copper from January through August showed a slight decline. The total output for these months was 1.76 million metric tons, marking a 0.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, the ministry's report highlighted.
As one of the world's top copper producers, Peru's production trends are closely monitored by industry analysts. The recent data suggests fluctuating production levels, warranting attention from stakeholders in the mining sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Peru
- copper production
- energy and mining
- ministry
- metric tons
- August
- red metal
- output
- 2023
- industry
ALSO READ
Masters to Tee Off Amid Augusta's Hurricane Recovery
Industrial production contracts 0.1 per cent in August: Govt data.
Vietnam's Rice Exports Set to Surpass 7.6 Million Metric Tons
Tira Unveils Augustinus Bader in India, Kent RO Teams with BLACK+DECKER for Water Purifiers
Tira Debuts Augustinus Bader Skincare Line in India