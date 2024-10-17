Left Menu

Peru's Copper Output Hits High Note in August

Peru's copper production surged by 10.7% in August, reaching 246,568 metric tons. Despite this increase, overall production for January to August registered a slight dip of 0.7% compared to the previous year, according to data from the energy and mining ministry.

Lima | Updated: 17-10-2024 02:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's copper industry experienced a notable boost in August, recording a 10.7% increase in output compared to the same month last year. Official data from the nation's energy and mining ministry reported that production reached 246,568 metric tons for the month.

Despite this surge in August, the cumulative production of copper from January through August showed a slight decline. The total output for these months was 1.76 million metric tons, marking a 0.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2023, the ministry's report highlighted.

As one of the world's top copper producers, Peru's production trends are closely monitored by industry analysts. The recent data suggests fluctuating production levels, warranting attention from stakeholders in the mining sector.

