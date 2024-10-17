Tragedy in Siwan: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives Amidst Prohibition

In a tragic incident in Siwan, Bihar, 20 individuals lost their lives after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, confirmed Siwan SP Amitesh Kumar. The Chhapra Superintendent, Kumar Ashish, has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team. As of now, three arrests have been made, and an FIR has been filed against eight individuals.

Further administrative actions have been implemented as both the local Chowkidar and Panchayat Beat Police officers face suspension. The Superintendent of Police has demanded clarification from the Masrak Police Station's SHO and the Masrak Zone ALTF head regarding departmental actions. Moreover, legal proceedings are targeting the Bhagwanpur SHO and the area's Prohibition ASI, according to District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta.

In a separate but related occurrence, four individuals died after consuming similar illicit liquor in Bihar's Saran district. Echoing earlier measures, a SIT has been constituted, leading to further arrests and legal actions. Disturbingly, a relative of a victim reported to ANI that their loved one's condition rapidly worsened post his alcohol consumption on October 15.

On the political front, RJD sharply criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government, questioning the persistence of illicit liquor sales despite an existing prohibition law. Opposition leader Mrityunjay Tiwari condemned the administration, attributing the tragedies to governmental negligence and alleging protection provided to liquor mafias.

