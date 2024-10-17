Left Menu

Police Thwart Plot to Attack Bollywood Star Salman Khan

The Panvel City police foiled a conspiracy targeting Salman Khan, arresting shooter Sukkha from Haryana. Originally planned by a gang involving Lawrence Bishnoi, the attack was uncovered after the firing outside Khan's Bandra residence. Increased security measures are now in place outside his Mumbai apartment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Navi Mumbai's Panvel City reported a significant breakthrough on Thursday with the arrest of a shooter identified as Sukkha from Panipat, Haryana. The fugitive was apprehended following an FIR, as he was named a primary suspect in the foiled conspiracy to attack Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse.

The plot came to light during an investigation into gunfire outside Khan's residence in Bandra. On June 1, in connection with this incident, Navi Mumbai Police detained four individuals associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The group had also plotted to attack Khan's vehicle and sought to procure weapons from a Pakistani arms dealer for the assault.

The FIR also names over 17 individuals, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar, as suspects in the case. The detained individuals include Dhananjay, known as Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan, alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan, alias Javed Khan. As the investigation unfolds, security around Khan's residence has been heightened following the recent assassination of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in Bandra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

