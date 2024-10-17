India Seizes Spotlight at IOSCO World Investor Week 2024

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: India's IFSCA is putting the nation on the global investment map through a series of videos for IOSCO's World Investor Week 2024. This international event aims to enhance investor education and establish a secure wealth management landscape.

Key stakeholders, including NSEIX, India INX, and HSBC, participated in this initiative, which sheds light on investment opportunities within India's borders and beyond. The event also brought attention to IFSCA's efforts to create smooth and efficient regulatory frameworks.

Executives emphasized India's robust market dynamics, the potential of direct startup listings, and the emerging pension market for NRI investors. This week's discussions promise a thriving future for India as a leading global financial hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)