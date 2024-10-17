Left Menu

ICMR Unveils Breakthroughs in TB Diagnosis and Sickle Cell Disease Detection

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced significant advancements in public health, including a cost-effective, handheld X-ray device for tuberculosis screening and reduced-cost tests for sickle cell anemia. Collaborations aim to enhance early diagnosis and treatment, with potential dengue vaccine updates anticipated soon.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has unveiled groundbreaking advancements in the field of public health, as announced by its Director General, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, at the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA) INDIA-2024. A notable development involves a newly developed handheld X-ray device for tuberculosis (TB) screening, designed to boost early detection and improve public health outcomes.

During the conference, Dr. Bahl highlighted that this indigenous technology, developed in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, promises to drastically reduce costs compared to imported alternatives. The innovation will facilitate accessible TB screenings closer to patients' homes, benefiting vulnerable populations significantly. Additionally, India has created three testing kits for Mpox, now being manufactured by three different companies.

Addressing the challenge of sickle cell disease, Dr. Bahl revealed that India is actively working towards elimination by 2047 through the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. Recent progress includes the development of 18 low-cost tests for sickle cell anemia, reducing test costs from 400 to just 30 rupees. Furthermore, the anticipated dengue vaccine is under phase three clinical trials, with results expected within a year, pending data on safety and efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

