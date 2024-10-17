Lithuania Urges NATO Membership Invitation for Ukraine
Lithuania's Defence Minister Laurynas Kasciunas urged NATO to extend a membership invitation to Ukraine, emphasizing its significance as a decisive step. Kasciunas highlighted that this move would deter Russian threats and support Ukraine by reinforcing its ties with NATO.
Lithuania's Defence Minister, Laurynas Kasciunas, called for NATO to issue an invitation for Ukraine's membership. This appeal came as NATO defense ministers prepared to meet in Brussels on Thursday.
Kasciunas described the membership invitation as a pivotal starting point, marking a point of no return and solidifying Ukraine's path towards irreversible alignment with NATO.
He asserted that firmly backing Ukraine would be the most effective deterrent against potential Russian aggression, stressing the importance of strengthening Ukraine's connection to the alliance.
