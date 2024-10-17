Left Menu

Lithuania Urges NATO Membership Invitation for Ukraine

Lithuania's Defence Minister Laurynas Kasciunas urged NATO to extend a membership invitation to Ukraine, emphasizing its significance as a decisive step. Kasciunas highlighted that this move would deter Russian threats and support Ukraine by reinforcing its ties with NATO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:16 IST
Lithuania Urges NATO Membership Invitation for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Lithuania's Defence Minister, Laurynas Kasciunas, called for NATO to issue an invitation for Ukraine's membership. This appeal came as NATO defense ministers prepared to meet in Brussels on Thursday.

Kasciunas described the membership invitation as a pivotal starting point, marking a point of no return and solidifying Ukraine's path towards irreversible alignment with NATO.

He asserted that firmly backing Ukraine would be the most effective deterrent against potential Russian aggression, stressing the importance of strengthening Ukraine's connection to the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024