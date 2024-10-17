Left Menu

Delhi's Urgent Action Plan Against Winter Pollution

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, announced immediate measures amid rising pollution levels, implementing Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan. The government called emergency meetings to strategize anti-pollution campaigns at 13 hotspots, emphasizing public support to combat dust, vehicle emissions, and biomass burning.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As pollution levels in Delhi rise with the onset of winter, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has taken decisive action, directing officials to implement measures at 13 critical hotspots. This follows a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Atishi to address the escalating environmental crisis in the national capital.

The meeting attended by key Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Gopal Rai, focused on the current air quality index and strategies to mitigate pollution. The Delhi CM urged comprehensive action to improve air standards, calling for public cooperation in the city's pollution reduction initiative.

In response to deteriorating air quality, Rai confirmed the activation of Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan. He listed steps such as mechanical road sweeping, enhanced water sprinkling, and the use of anti-smog guns, while banning waste burning and restricting older vehicles. The initiative also intensifies the anti-dust campaign across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

