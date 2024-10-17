Ampin Energy Secures Major Loan for Hybrid Project

Ampin Energy Transition has successfully secured a significant financial boost from Standard Chartered Bank, obtaining a Rs 742 crore loan for its upcoming solar-wind hybrid project in Rajasthan. This strategic collaboration is aimed at progressing the company's ambitious renewable energy initiatives.

The 200 MWp project promises to deliver over 435 million units of clean energy each year, significantly offsetting carbon emissions by 71,66,223 tonnes annually. This initiative will provide sustainable energy solutions to approximately 74,486 households.

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Managing Director & CEO of Ampin Energy Transition, underscored the importance of this financial closure, emphasizing the company's commitment to advancing the renewable energy transition across India. The company currently manages a vast 4 GWp portfolio spanning 21 states.

