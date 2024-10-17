Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath as Haryana CM Again Amidst BJP Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was sworn in for a second term leading the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. Yogi expressed confidence in Saini's leadership and alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India through a developed Haryana.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, where Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the official oath to Saini and his council of ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other prominent BJP leaders, were present to witness the event.

Included in the new cabinet are former Deputy Chief Minister Anil Vij and other BJP MLAs, notably Shruti Choudhary, Arti Singh Rao, and Rajesh Nagar. The BJP continues its political dominance in Haryana, forming the government for the third successive term after securing 48 out of 90 seats in the recent assembly elections, while the Congress claimed 37 seats.

