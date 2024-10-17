Drone-Delivered IED Discovered at India-Pakistan Border

A drone allegedly delivered an improvisation explosive device (IED) was unearthed at the India-Pakistan border in Fazilka district, Punjab. This alarming discovery was confirmed by state officials.

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Counter Intelligence in Ferozepur reported on Thursday that the package comprised RDX, along with essential components like batteries and timers.

The Border Security Force (BSF) responsibly transferred the hazardous find to the State Special Cell. Authorities have initiated an investigation, and a case has been registered. Further developments are awaited as more details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)