Drone-Delivered IED Discovered at India-Pakistan Border

A drone-delivered improvised explosive device has been discovered at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Fazilka district. The device, which contained RDX, batteries, and timers, was recovered by the BSF and handed over to the State Special Cell for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:29 IST
The seized consignment (Pic/ AIG Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A drone allegedly delivered an improvisation explosive device (IED) was unearthed at the India-Pakistan border in Fazilka district, Punjab. This alarming discovery was confirmed by state officials.

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Counter Intelligence in Ferozepur reported on Thursday that the package comprised RDX, along with essential components like batteries and timers.

The Border Security Force (BSF) responsibly transferred the hazardous find to the State Special Cell. Authorities have initiated an investigation, and a case has been registered. Further developments are awaited as more details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

