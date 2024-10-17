Left Menu

Farmers Advocate for Model Farms and Government Support

Farmers proposed the creation of model farms to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, aiming to make farming viable even on small plots. Discussions included water supply, fertilizers, and challenges from natural disasters. Suggestions to promote millets were also made, with promises of governmental action.

During a gathering on Thursday at the Pusa campus, a group of farmers urged the government to establish model farms, illustrating how to achieve profitability on small plots as tiny as one to two-and-a-half acres.

The discussion with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, part of a weekly farmer interaction, highlighted tangible examples of profitable tiny farms and covered topics like water supply, fertilizer use, soil health, and the impact of natural disasters. Concerns about sugar mill closures and stray animals were also voiced.

In addition, the farmers proposed initiatives to promote the cultivation of millets, known as Srianna. Minister Chouhan assured participants that their suggestions would be addressed, with state government matters directed to respective states and central issues handled by the relevant departments. He also commended Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's decision to purchase 23 crops at the declared minimum support price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

