Agri Startups Lead Revolution in Farming: Blending Tradition with Innovation

In a significant move towards modernizing agriculture, Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the transformative role of agri startups at the Natural and Organic Farmers Summit 2025 in Shankarpalli. He lauded these ventures for ingeniously combining traditional organic methods with state-of-the-art scientific technologies, positioning agriculture as a profitable livelihood avenue.

The Minister praised grassroots innovators and farmer-entrepreneurs for their scientific approach to agriculture, which is not just about farming anymore. Startups are integrating innovations from institutions like CSIR, utilizing drones, and employing soil health cards to maximize productivity and efficiency while ensuring environmental sustainability, Singh noted.

Underlining the increasing importance of organic farming amid rising health concerns, Singh pointed to the harmful effects of chemical pesticides. He emphasized that organic agriculture, once niche, is becoming mainstream, driven by the need to address lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cancer, thereby making organic farming a necessary choice.

Singh spotlighted the broader impacts of agri-startups, including job creation and rural development, citing the success of initiatives like the Purple Revolution. He shared examples of innovations like lavender and tulip cultivation creating new income sources, while emerging technologies like the Pheromone Application Device are reducing pesticide reliance through eco-friendly pest control.

Encouraging the scientific community and agri-preneurs to participate in the National Startup Expo in Hyderabad, Singh assured government support in financial, technical, and marketing aspects. He highlighted the Eklavya Grameen Foundation's role in making organic farming more accessible and emphasized agriculture's crucial role in India's development journey by 2047.

