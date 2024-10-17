ECB's Strategic Rate Cuts Amid Eurozone's Inflation Dip

On Thursday, the European Central Bank made headlines by lowering interest rates for the countries using the euro currency. This decision is in response to a significant drop in inflation, which has hit its lowest point in over three years, and the economy's sluggish growth.

The bank's latest meeting, held in Ljubljana, Slovenia, resulted in a reduction of the benchmark rate from 3.5% to 3.25%. This marks the third rate cut since June, reflecting confidence among ECB policymakers about inflation's downward trajectory.

The inflation rate fell to 1.8% in September, slipping below the ECB's 2% target for the first time in three years. Economic growth in the eurozone remains minimal, at just 0.3% in the second quarter. Analysts predict further rate cuts, driven by prevailing economic and inflationary trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)