NKT Expands Global Reach with New Competence Centre in India

NKT, the Denmark-based voltage power cable manufacturer, has enhanced its footprint in India with the launch of a new Global Competence Centre in Chennai.

The inauguration augments NKT's Indian operations, which already include over 165 engineers working across Gurugram, Chennai, and Mumbai. NKT aims to advance its talent pool and boost contributions from its team to pivotal projects and tenders.

CEO Claes Westerlind expressed enthusiasm about NKT's growth in India and its potential to support global projects. The company has a significant order backlog of high-voltage projects worth €11.3 billion and continues investing over €1 billion in Europe to meet escalating demand. NKT is also actively positioning itself in India's offshore wind and interconnector projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)