Left Menu

NKT Expands Global Reach with New Competence Centre in India

NKT, a Denmark-based voltage power cable manufacturer, has inaugurated its Global Competence Centre in Chennai, expanding its presence in India. The new office will support global projects and aims to solidify NKT's role in renewable energy projects. NKT recorded revenues of €2.6 billion in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:26 IST
NKT Expands Global Reach with New Competence Centre in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NKT, the Denmark-based voltage power cable manufacturer, has enhanced its footprint in India with the launch of a new Global Competence Centre in Chennai.

The inauguration augments NKT's Indian operations, which already include over 165 engineers working across Gurugram, Chennai, and Mumbai. NKT aims to advance its talent pool and boost contributions from its team to pivotal projects and tenders.

CEO Claes Westerlind expressed enthusiasm about NKT's growth in India and its potential to support global projects. The company has a significant order backlog of high-voltage projects worth €11.3 billion and continues investing over €1 billion in Europe to meet escalating demand. NKT is also actively positioning itself in India's offshore wind and interconnector projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024