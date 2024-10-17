UP Government Vows Strict Action as Bahraich Violence Sparks Criticism

The Bahraich incident has prompted a strong response from Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, who assured on Thursday that those responsible would face strict action. The minister labeled the events as unfortunate, emphasizing the government's commitment to preventing future occurrences and addressing the political reactions they provoke.

In the aftermath, five arrests have been made, with two suspects injured during a police encounter, according to Uttar Pradesh's DGP Prashant Kumar. The situation is reported to be under control, as Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, reportedly attempted to flee to Nepal, resulting in gunfire from police officers who were executing a weapons recovery operation.

Amidst the criticism, opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress's Ajay Rai have voiced concerns over the state's handling of the situation. They accuse the government of using encounters to conceal administrative failures, sparking further debate on law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

