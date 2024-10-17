Left Menu

UP Government Vows Strict Action as Bahraich Violence Sparks Criticism

In the wake of the Bahraich incident, Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh has promised strict action against the accused. With five individuals arrested and criticism from opposition parties, the incident underscores the challenges in maintaining law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:36 IST
Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bahraich incident has prompted a strong response from Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, who assured on Thursday that those responsible would face strict action. The minister labeled the events as unfortunate, emphasizing the government's commitment to preventing future occurrences and addressing the political reactions they provoke.

In the aftermath, five arrests have been made, with two suspects injured during a police encounter, according to Uttar Pradesh's DGP Prashant Kumar. The situation is reported to be under control, as Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, reportedly attempted to flee to Nepal, resulting in gunfire from police officers who were executing a weapons recovery operation.

Amidst the criticism, opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress's Ajay Rai have voiced concerns over the state's handling of the situation. They accuse the government of using encounters to conceal administrative failures, sparking further debate on law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

