BJP's Nayab Singh Saini Takes Charge as Haryana CM, Aims for Accelerated Development

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a new government in Haryana, with Nayab Singh Saini taking the oath as Chief Minister. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasized that this administration is poised to accelerate development in the state, with Saini's leadership expected to drive effective governance.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Dussehra Ground in Panchkula, marking Saini's second term as Chief Minister. Top political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, were in attendance to show their support.

Prasad expressed confidence that the BJP's double-engine government approach will resonate with voters in upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Haryana's recent endorsement of BJP leadership is seen as a positive indicator for the party's prospects in these states.

(With inputs from agencies.)