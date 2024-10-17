Simplified Tax Guidelines Aim to Ease Compliance

The income tax department on Thursday unveiled new streamlined guidelines for compounding offences under the Income Tax law, aiming to simplify the process and reduce charges. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) confirmed that the guidelines apply to both pending and new applications.

The changes eliminate the categorisation of offences and remove the limit for filing applications. Additionally, the requirement for the main accused to file applications has been abolished. Both the primary and co-accused can now have their offences compounded upon payment of revised charges.

The rationalization includes slashing interest charged on delayed payments and reducing rates for offences like TDS defaults. Compounding rates have been unified, for example, reduced to 1.5% per month. The adjustments aim to reduce complexities and promote ease of compliance for stakeholders.

