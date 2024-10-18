Meta Unveils 'Scam se Bacho': A Strategic Campaign Against Online Fraud

Meta has joined forces with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to launch a national safety campaign, 'Scam se Bacho'. This strategic initiative aims to educate the public on online scam prevention and foster safer digital environments.

The campaign, which spans two months, was introduced at a high-profile event in the capital. It features a comprehensive outreach program encompassing consumer safety awareness in nine Indian languages, educational talk shows on Doordarshan, and specialized training for law enforcement officers to strengthen their cybercrime handling skills.

A key highlight of the campaign is an educational film starring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, which portrays common online scams and urges viewers to be vigilant. The film emphasizes the safety features available across Meta platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which are designed to empower users to protect their digital identities.

The campaign underscores the importance of in-built product features such as Two-factor authentication, the capabilities to Block and Report, and enhanced privacy settings on WhatsApp. These tools are crucial for shielding individuals from scams and potential security breaches. In collaboration with Instagram creators, Meta is driving a content series to further enhance public knowledge on spotting scams and utilizing safety tools effectively.

Highlighting the government's commitment, S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Technology, praised the initiative for bolstering cyber safety amid India's rapid digital growth. He emphasized the campaign's role in educating citizens and promoting responsible digital behaviors in line with the government's digital priorities.

