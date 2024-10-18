Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on IAS Officers in Bihar and Jharkhand Corruption Probe

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids targeting IAS officers Sanjiv Hans and Manish Ranjan in connection with disproportionate assets and alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission. The raids, spanning multiple locations, resulted in the seizure of documents and electronic devices pertinent to the ongoing investigation.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) launched a significant raid at the residence of IAS officer Sanjiv Hans on Friday, probing into allegations of disproportionate assets. Hans, currently serving as the Chief Secretary of the Bihar Energy Department, is under investigation as part of a broader inquiry.

Earlier this week, ED conducted extensive searches across 20 locations, comprising Ranchi and other regions. Their focus included IAS officer Manish Ranjan, Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithlesh Thakur, and associates allegedly implicated in Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities.

The investigative efforts also extended to the premises of Ranjan, Vinay Thakur, brother of Mithlesh Thakur, personal secretary Harendra Singh, alongside other officials and businessmen. Significant documentation and electronic devices were seized, as the ED examines corruption complaints linked to the Jal Jeevan Mission in Jharkhand. FIRs have been lodged in various cases to further the probe.

