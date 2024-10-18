Left Menu

Governor Sinha Allocates Top Portfolios in Omar Abdullah's Revamped J&K Cabinet

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has divided key portfolios among the new ministers under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Major ministries like Public Works, Health, and Jal Shakti were assigned to top leaders. The move follows the recent NC-Congress win in J&K's first elections post-Article 370 repeal.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cabinet. The announcement, formalized through an order issued on October 17, outlines the key responsibilities handed to prominent figures in the newly formed government.

According to the order, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who assumes the position of Deputy Chief Minister, will oversee critical sectors including Public Works (R&B), Industries & Commerce, Mining, Labour & Employment, and Skill Development. Meanwhile, Sakeena Masood has been tasked with the portfolios of Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare.

Javed Ahmed Rana takes charge of Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, whereas Javid Ahmad Dar oversees Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election. Other specific assignments include Satish Sharma's stewardship of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, and Youth Services & Sports.

Significantly, any departments that have not been allocated to specific ministers will remain under the purview of the Chief Minister. The new cabinet appointments come in the wake of the NC-Congress alliance's victory in the state assembly polls, the first since Article 370's abrogation, where JKNC emerged as the leading party securing 42 seats.

A day following his oath-taking ceremony, Omar Abdullah convened his inaugural cabinet meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar, marking his return to the Chief Minister's office following his previous tenure from 2009 to 2014. The recently concluded elections saw a robust performance by BJP which secured 29 seats, along with other parties like the People's Democratic Party, AAP, and Independents gaining footholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

